Rays' Matt Andriese: Throws 3.1 shutout innings Sunday
Andriese threw 3.1 shutout innings and struck out three batters in a no-decision Sunday against the Red Sox.
The Rays used Sunday as a bullpen day and sent Andriese to the mound to make his first start of the season. Despite entering the game with a 5.40 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, the righty was solid and gave up just two hits over 3.1 innings. Although he could occasionally be used as a starter going forward, Andriese isn't in line to see many high-leverage situations out of the bullpen, which limits his fantasy value.
