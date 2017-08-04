Andriese (hip) threw a live batting practice session Thursday in Dunedin and could soon begin a rehab assignment, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Andriese is slated for at least one more batting practice session before returning to game action, but he appears to finally be heading the right direction with his rehab. The 27-year-old had posted an impressive 5-1 record and 3.54 ERA over 12 starts before being sidelined in June.