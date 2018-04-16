Rays' Matt Andriese: Uneven multi-inning performance Sunday
Andriese allowed two earned runs on one hit and two walks across 2.1 innings in a 10-4 loss to the Phillies on Sunday. He also recorded three strikeouts.
Andriese worked up to 43 pitches during his relatively brief time on the mound, although the majority of his control issues came while facing his last two batters. Andriese actually generated a pair of 1-2-3 innings, but he walked both Odubel Herrera and Rhys Hoskins to open the eighth before getting the hook, with both eventually crossing the plate as a result of a Maikel Franco single off Andrew Kittredge. Andriese has now been charged with eight earned runs over three of his last four appearances, leading to an unsightly 8.31 ERA over 8.2 innings across five outings overall.
