Andriese will serve as the Rays' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Andriese has not pitched since earning his first hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Orioles, clearing the way for him to start for the Rays on their bullpen day Sunday. The 28-year-old has topped out at 50 pitches for Tampa Bay this season as the team likely hopes he can last three innings. The right-hander has a 5.40 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 15 strikeouts and only two walks across 13.1 innings in 2018.