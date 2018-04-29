Rays' Matt Andriese: Will start Sunday
Andriese will serve as the Rays' starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Andriese has not pitched since earning his first hold of the season in Wednesday's win over the Orioles, clearing the way for him to start for the Rays on their bullpen day Sunday. The 28-year-old has topped out at 50 pitches for Tampa Bay this season as the team likely hopes he can last three innings. The right-hander has a 5.40 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 15 strikeouts and only two walks across 13.1 innings in 2018.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Notches first hold Wednesday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Scoreless multi-inning effort in win•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Uneven multi-inning performance Sunday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Bounces back with scoreless outing•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Works multiple innings Wednesday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Could see extended relief work this season•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...