Rays' Matt Andriese: Will work in multi-inning relief role
Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Andriese would work in a multi-inning relief role through at least mid-May while the team deploys a four-man rotation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cash didn't rule out the possibility of Andriese making a spot start or two in scenarios where a fifth starter is required due to a heavier game schedule, but it appears the right-hander isn't being considered for the No. 4 spot in the rotation that looks to be up for grabs. Though Andriese has been far more effective as a reliever in the majors (3.54 ERA, .222 batting average against in 56 innings) than as a starter (4.55, .272), his fantasy value would take a hit if he ends up sticking in the bullpen for the bulk of the 2018 season.
