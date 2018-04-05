Andriese allowed two earned runs on three hits over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Yankees.

Andriese was touched up for the first time this season, following a two-inning scoreless outing against the Red Sox last Friday in his 2018 debut. The occasional starter and long reliever projects for plenty of multi-inning stints in the coming season, especially with manager Kevin Cash planning to utilize "bullpen days" to take the place of a regular starter from time to time.