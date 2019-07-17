Rays' Matt Duffy: 'A couple more games' in minors
Duffy (hamstring) is slated to play two more games with Triple-A Durham this week before being reevaluated for possible activation, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy has now played a pair of full games in the field at third base for the Bulls, and manager Kevin Cash acknowledges the infielder's current stretch of uninterrupted health is forcing the issue on a possible activation at some point this coming weekend. However, the Rays skipper also emphasized the team wants Duffy to get "a couple more games" under his belt in Durham before a final decision is made. Duffy has yet to play in 2019, and he also ended up missing all of 2017, his first Rays season, with an Achilles injury.
