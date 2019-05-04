Rays' Matt Duffy: Hitless in first rehab
Duffy (hamstring) went 0-for-3 win HIgh-A Charlotte's win over Jupiter on Friday, the first game of his rehab assignment.
Duffy started at third base and hit second, and he came out of the game without setbacks. Jeff Seidel of MLB.com reports that Duffy will start out at third base during his rehab and then will possibly move him around some in the infield depending on how he progresses. "We'll just kind of take it day to day and see what we're hearing from him when he tests out his hamstring, his back, all those things," Cash said. "He'll play some third, [and] the thought in Spring Training [was] to get him out in the outfield. We'll try to at least get this first week or so at third base and then see how he's responding."
