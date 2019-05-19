Rays' Matt Duffy: Plays shortstop in latest rehab
Duffy (hamstring) started at shortstop in High-A Charlotte's loss to Clearwater on Saturday and went 0-for-2 with a walk.
Duffy is now hitting just .083 in his rehab assignment despite the low level of competition, but of overriding importance is the fact he's remained free of setbacks. The fact he played shortstop Saturday hints at the possibility Duffy might see time there at the big-league level when he returns if Willy Adames and Daniel Robertson continue to underperform, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...