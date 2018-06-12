Rays' Matt Duffy: Productive out of leadoff role
Duffy went 2-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base in a win over the Blue Jays on Monday.
Duffy was effective in a table-setting role at the top of the order, coming home in the first and and fourth innings on a Joey Wendle sacrifice fly and Jake Bauers home run, respectively. The hot-hitting infielder pushed his June average to .359 with Monday's tally, his fourth multi-hit effort over the last five games and sixth overall of the month.
