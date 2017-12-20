Rays' Matt Krook: Headed to Tampa Bay
Krook was traded to the Rays, alongside Denard Span, Christian Arroyo and Stephen Woods, in exchange for Evan Longoria on Wednesday, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Krook spent the past season with the Giants' High-A affiliate, posting a 5.12 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, while sporting a 105:66 K:BB over 91.1 innings. During 25 appearances, the 23-year-old started 17 games, and will likely remain at the High-A level as a starter within the Rays' system at the beginning of the 2018 season.
