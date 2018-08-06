Rays' Matt Seelinger: Sent to Rays

Seelinger was traded from the Pirates to the Rays on Monday in exchange for Adeiny Hechavarria.

Seelinger compiled a 3.03 ERA and 52:11 K:BB across 28 appearances (32.2 innings) with Low-A West Virginia before being dealt to Tampa Bay. He should report to the lower minors with the Rays where he'll look to quickly work his way up the ranks as a late-inning arm.