Wisler (neck) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Thursday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Wisler was sidelined since July 27 due to a neck strain, but he began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham last week. The right-hander allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one in 3.2 innings over four rehab appearances and will rejoin the major-league bullpen after missing just over a month. He's posted a 2.36 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 42 innings over 38 appearances (five starts) for the Rays this year.