Wisler allowed two runs (one earned) on two walks and a hit to blow the save Friday against the Orioles.

Wisler entered the game in the 10th inning and was tasked with protecting a two-run lead. However, he walked each of the first two batters he faced to load the bases and allowed a two-RBI single. Brooks Raley figures to pick up the majority of save chances if Andrew Kittredge (back) misses time moving forward, though Wisler could also get work in higher-leverage spots. Despite the stumble on Friday, Wisler has maintained a 2.61 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 15:6 K:BB across 20.2 innings on the season.