Wisler secured his first hold in a win over the Orioles on Sunday, firing a perfect seventh inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Wisler got eight of an efficient 12 pitches into the strike zone during his Rays debut, which was a welcome change from the the struggles that had led to a 6.05 ERA across 19.1 innings with the Giants before Friday's trade. The veteran swingman sports the type of versatile profile that could make him a natural fit for a team that's know to be creative with how it deploys pitchers capable of working multiple innings.