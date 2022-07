Wisler opened in Thursday's 4-1 loss in Toronto, striking out one and walking one in one inning. He did not factor into the decision.

Wisler tossed 14 pitches and only faced three batters as he erased a leadoff single with a groundball double play. It was his fourth time opening this season and the first time since May 6. He's compiled a solid 2.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB in 36 innings across 32 appearances.