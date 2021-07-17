Wisler (2-3) tossed two scoreless innings Friday against Atlanta, allowing just one hit and striking out three as he picked up the win.

Wisler entered in the eighth with the game knotted at six and kept it that way after firing two shutout innings. The Rays would end up sealing the game in extra innings which awarded him with his first win since May 4. Wisler had a rough go early on in the season but has allowed just two runs over 18.2 innings dating back to May 20. Overall, the 28-year-old has a 3.74 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 45:9 K:BB over 33.2 innings this year and should typically remain in a middle-innings role with the Rays having quite a few talented arms in their bullpen.