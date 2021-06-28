Wisler (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Angels on Sunday, allowing an earned run on one hit and recording a strikeout over one inning.

The veteran right-hander immediately faltered in preserving the 4-4 tie he was asked to preserve, allowing a solo home run to the first batter he faced, Phil Gosselin. Wisler was able to get through the rest of the frame unscathed, but the loss stuck since the Rays never regained a lead. The earned run marked the first allowed by Wisler across eight appearances with the Rays.