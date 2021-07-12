Wisler, who secured his fourth hold in a win over the Blue Jays on Saturday, has allowed just one earned run and owns an 11.7 K/9 over the 12.1 innings covering his 12 appearances with the Rays since being traded from the Giants on June 11.

The veteran's versatility -- he'd logged 61 big-league starts coming into this season -- makes him a natural middle-inning option, and Wisler has risen to the high standard of the Rays bullpen during his time with the club. Wisler has seven holds overall on the season when factoring in his time with the Giants, and he's encouragingly improved somewhat in terms of keeping the ball in the park since arriving in Tampa; Wisler gave up four home runs over 19.1 innings in San Francisco, but he's yielded just two while working seven fewer frames since the trade.