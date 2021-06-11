Wisler was traded from the Giants to the Rays along with cash considerations on Friday, with Michael Plassmeyer heading the other way, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Rays have a well-earned reputation for getting the most out of previously mediocre pitchers, so there's certainly a possibility Wisler shows something new going forward. There's reason to believe he's far better than the 6.05 ERA he's produced in 21 relief appearances so far this season, as his excellent combination of a 31.7 percent strikeout rate and 7.3 percent walk rate should be enough to offset a very low 28.0 percent strikeout rate. Even if the Rays do coax something new out of him, however, he's unlikely to get many (if any) save chances, limiting his fantasy appeal.