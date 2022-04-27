Wisler served as the opener and allowed two hits in two scoreless innings, adding two strikeouts in an 8-4 loss Tuesday against Seattle. He did not factor into the decision.

Wisler pitched a perfect first inning and, after allowing consecutive singles, retired the final three batters of the second. The journeyman opened for the second time this season and has a 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 9.1 innings while striking out nearly a batter an inning. Those numbers are similar to his overall results since 2020 when he's sporting a 2.70 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 83.1 innings.