Wisler allowed two runs on two hits in two innings during Friday's win over the Mariners. He struck out two batters and did not factor in the decision.

Wisler acted as the opener Friday and promptly served up a two-run shot to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning. It was his first time allowing more than one earned run in an appearance this season and he's now sporting a 2.57 ERA through 14 frames. Wisler will likely continue getting occasional starts while primarily working out of the bullpen.