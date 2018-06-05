Rays' Matthew Liberatore: Goes 16th overall to Rays
The Rays have selected Liberatore with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft
The unquestioned top prep lefty in this year's class, Liberatore has the prototypical build and repertoire pro teams covet in 18-year-old southpaws. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he gets good extension on his pitches and his delivery doesn't require a ton of effort. He already wows scouts with his sequencing and craft on the mound, and his projectable frame portends a velo bump for his fastball, which currently sits in the 89-94 mph range, but touched 97 mph earlier in the spring. He has the classic 12-to-6 curveball that many famed lefties possess, and it should be a plus pitch for him in pro ball. His changeup could be a third plus pitch, with his average slider rounding out an impressive four-pitch mix. The stuff isn't quite as tantalizing as that of last year's top lefty, MacKenzie Gore, but Liberatore has clear mid-rotation upside, with a chance to exceed that if all his pitches max out.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...