Rays' Matthew Liberatore: Goes 16th overall to Rays

The Rays have selected Liberatore with the 16th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft

The unquestioned top prep lefty in this year's class, Liberatore has the prototypical build and repertoire pro teams covet in 18-year-old southpaws. At 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he gets good extension on his pitches and his delivery doesn't require a ton of effort. He already wows scouts with his sequencing and craft on the mound, and his projectable frame portends a velo bump for his fastball, which currently sits in the 89-94 mph range, but touched 97 mph earlier in the spring. He has the classic 12-to-6 curveball that many famed lefties possess, and it should be a plus pitch for him in pro ball. His changeup could be a third plus pitch, with his average slider rounding out an impressive four-pitch mix. The stuff isn't quite as tantalizing as that of last year's top lefty, MacKenzie Gore, but Liberatore has clear mid-rotation upside, with a chance to exceed that if all his pitches max out.