Liberatore was placed on the injured list at Low-A Bowling Green on Friday with minor back tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With this issue described as minor, there's hope that Liberatore will be able to return at some point during the final three weeks of Bowling Green's season. The 16th overall pick in 2018, Liberatore has put together a strong campaign in his first full-season stop, posting a 3.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 69:29 K:BB in 71.1 innings so far. He's arguably a top-five prospect in a stacked Rays farm system.