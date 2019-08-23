Liberatore (back) was activated from the 7-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against Low-A Lake County, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports. He allowed one run on a hit and a walk while striking out two over three innings.

Liberatore was placed on the injured list Aug. 10 due to back spasms, though fortunately, he wasn't sidelined for long. He owns a 3.15 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 71:30 K:BB over 74.1 innings this season for Low-A Bowling Green.