Rays' Matthew Liberatore: Signs, joining GCL club Wednesday

Liberatore, the 16th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, signed with the Rays for $3.5 million on Friday and will head to the organization's Gulf Coast League team on Wednesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The 18-year-old southpaw went an impressive 8-1 with a 0.93 ERA at Mountain Ridge (Arizona) High School last season, securing Arizona's Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year award in the process. Liberatore had previously committed to the University of Arizona, but he'll instead begin toiling away as a professional Wednesday with the GCL Rays. The organization naturally has high hopes for the impressive prospect, who was ranked No. 4 overall in this year's draft by MLB.com and whom the Rays selected higher than any other high school pitcher in club history.