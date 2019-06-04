Liberatore, the Rays' 16th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and .187 BAA across 21 innings over his first four starts with Low-A Bowling Green.

The 19-year-old southpaw appears to be progressing nicely in his first full professional season. Liberatore gave a similarly impressive accounting of himself during the latter portion of the 2018 season after signing with the Rays in mid-June, logging a combined nine starts at two rookie-level stops and generating a 1.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and .189 BAA across 32.2 frames. His 2019 campaign got off to a late start after he was held back in extended spring, but Liberatore could still potentially hit a triple-digit innings load this season.