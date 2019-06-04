Rays' Matthew Liberatore: Solid at Low-A level
Liberatore, the Rays' 16th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, is 3-0 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and .187 BAA across 21 innings over his first four starts with Low-A Bowling Green.
The 19-year-old southpaw appears to be progressing nicely in his first full professional season. Liberatore gave a similarly impressive accounting of himself during the latter portion of the 2018 season after signing with the Rays in mid-June, logging a combined nine starts at two rookie-level stops and generating a 1.38 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and .189 BAA across 32.2 frames. His 2019 campaign got off to a late start after he was held back in extended spring, but Liberatore could still potentially hit a triple-digit innings load this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...