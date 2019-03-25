Rays' Matthew Liberatore: Targeting 115 innings
Liberatore is expected to be held back in extended spring training to start the year but still expects to throw around 115 innings in his first full season, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Teams often hold young pitchers back in extended spring training early in the season rather than sending them out to pitch in the Midwest before the weather heats up. Liberatore should join Low-A Bowling Green in May or June, which will give him plenty of time to hit his innings goal. Given his advanced arsenal and command, he could move more quickly than the typical prep arm.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...