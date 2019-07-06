Brosseau went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run in an extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Friday.

The rookie continued his mastery of big-league arms in the loss, lacing his fourth and fifth extra-base hits over a modest season sample of 19 plate appearances. Brosseau is now 8-for-19 overall over his first six games in the majors, an unsustainable clip that nevertheless provides a glimpse of the 25-year-old's prowess with the bat.