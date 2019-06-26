Brosseau entered Tuesday's loss to the Twins as a defensive replacement in the bottom of the sixth inning and went 1-for-2 with a two-run double and a run.

Brosseau came through in his first at-bat of the game in the seventh inning with his timely two-bagger, which plated both Joey Wendle and Travis d'Arnaud. The rookie's two RBI were the first of his big-league career, and he's now 2-for-6 overall in the two games he's suited up for since his promotion from Triple-A Durham on Saturday.