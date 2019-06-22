Rays' Michael Brosseau: Getting call to majors
The Rays plan to call up Brosseau from Triple-A Durham ahead of Saturday's game against the Athletics, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Undrafted out of Oakland in 2016, Brosseau earned his way to the majors after flashing excellent contact skills and plate discipline at nearly every stop of the minors while displaying the ability to play all over the infield. Thanks in part to the new ball at the Triple-A level, Brosseau has shown some growth as a power hitter with Durham this season, slashing .313/.406/.579 with 14 home runs and 20 doubles across 283 plate appearances. He'll give the Rays another utility option with Daniel Robertson (knee) headed to the 10-day injured list.
