Rays' Michael Brosseau: On base four times in loss

Brosseau recorded an RBI single, three walks and two runs over four plate appearances in a 17-15 Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles on Saturday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.

Playing the hot corner and hitting at the bottom of the order, Brosseau lived on the bases during the wild loss. The 24-year-old has progressively climbed through the ranks of the organization over the last three seasons, hitting over .300 from the Rookie League to High-A levels over his first two years before slashing a solid .262/.327/.449 across 104 games at Double-A Montgomery in 2018. A non-roster invitee this spring, Brosseau is also holding his own against big-league arms thus far, hitting .357 with a pair of RBI and a stolen base through 14 at-bats. He could be headed to Triple-A Durham to open the season, with his strong spring resume certainly helping up the chances of that transpiring.