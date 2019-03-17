Rays' Michael Brosseau: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Brosseau was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive spring overall, hitting .316 with five walks, a stolen base and two RBI over 19 at-bats. Brosseau appears to have a solid chance to open the season at Triple-A Durham, considering both his successful showing against big-league arms and his solid .262/.327/.449 line at Double-A Montgomery in 2018.

Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...