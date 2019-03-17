Rays' Michael Brosseau: Reassigned to minor-league camp
Brosseau was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive spring overall, hitting .316 with five walks, a stolen base and two RBI over 19 at-bats. Brosseau appears to have a solid chance to open the season at Triple-A Durham, considering both his successful showing against big-league arms and his solid .262/.327/.449 line at Double-A Montgomery in 2018.
