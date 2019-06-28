Brosseau was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Brosseau had his contract selected by the Rays last weekend and went 3-for-8 with two doubles and three RBI in his first taste of the majors. The 25-year-old returns to Durham, where he has a .313/.406/.579 slash line with 14 homers in 66 games.

