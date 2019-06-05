Rays' Michael Perez: Pair of hits in latest rehab
Perez (oblique) went 2-for-3 in High-A Charlotte's loss to Dunedin on Tuesday.
Earlier Tuesday, the Rays announced Perez would remain on his rehab assignment for a few additional days due to some lingering discomfort in his oblique. However, the backstop took another positive step back towards full health with Tuesday's effort, which saw him log another seven full frames behind the dish before being replaced by Joey Roach. If he remains free of any setbacks, Perez could potentially find himself back with the big-league club at some point this coming weekend or early next week.
