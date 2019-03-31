Perez went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Astros on Saturday.

Perez made good use of his first start of the season, flashing the same hot bat he did during Grapefruit League play. While Mike Zunino will see the bulk of playing time behind the dish this season, Perez still projects for a fair share of opportunity considering Zunino hasn't played more than 124 games in any of his six major-league seasons to date.