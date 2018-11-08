Rays' Michael Plassmeyer: Sent to Tampa Bay
The Mariners traded Plassmeyer to Tampa Bay on Thursday along with Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia in exchange for Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley.
Plassmeyer was taken in the fourth round of the 2018 first-year player draft by the Mariners and spent the last couple months of the season with short-season Everett. Across 13 appearances, he logged an impressive 2.25 ERA and 0.83 WHIP to go along with a stellar 44:4 K:BB in 24 innings. Look for the 22-year-old to begin the 2019 season at either High- or Low-A for Tampa Bay.
