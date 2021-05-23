The Rays activated Wacha (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Tampa Bay cleared room for Wacha on the 26-man active roster by optioning right-hander Brent Honeywell to Triple-A Durham following Saturday's 3-1 win over Toronto. Since Wacha didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment after he was shut down three weeks ago with the hamstring injury, the Rays likely won't count on him to work deep into Sunday's start. Look for Josh Fleming to cover the bulk of the innings in long relief once Wacha exits the contest.