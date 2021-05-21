Wacha (hamstring) performed well in his throwing session against live hitters Wednesday and could be activated at some point this weekend, the Associated Press reports. "It's probably fair to assume we'd like to have him back in some scenario over this upcoming Toronto series," manager Kevin Cash said.

The right-hander had been able to throw multiple bullpen sessions since going on the injured list May 5, so Wednesday's activity versus live bats represented a more aggressive step in his recovery process. Assuming he remains free of setbacks, it appears Wacha is on the verge of activation after approximately an extra week more than required on the injured list.