Wacha (hamstring) is slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Wacha will be stepping back on a mound for the second time since he was placed on the injured list May 4 with hamstring tightness. If all goes well Thursday, Wacha could be cleared to face hitters over the weekend in live batting practice or in a simulated game.

