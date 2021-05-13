Wacha (hamstring) is slated to throw a bullpen session Thursday, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Wacha will be stepping back on a mound for the second time since he was placed on the injured list May 4 with hamstring tightness. If all goes well Thursday, Wacha could be cleared to face hitters over the weekend in live batting practice or in a simulated game.
