Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wacha (hamstring) will throw a light bullpen session Tuesday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The side session will represent the first test for Wacha as he aims to move past the hamstring injury that resulted in his placement on the 10-day injured list May 4. Before getting shut down with the injury, Wacha worked in a tandem start with Rich Hill, so it's unclear if he'll have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's reinstated. Wacha will likely need to face hitters in a simulated game or minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, so the Rays probably still have a week or longer to decide what kind of role he'll fill moving forward.
