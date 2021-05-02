Wacha yielded four runs on five hits over 2.2 innings while striking out three during the win over Houston. He did not factor in the decision.

Wacha took the mound in the fourth inning after Rich Hill tossed three scoreless frames to start the afternoon and quickly gave up a solo shot to Yordan Alvarez. He then allowed two runs in the fifth before he was charged with another run in the sixth after he was lifted from the game. The 29-year-old righty saw his season ERA jump to 4.76 through 28.1 innings.