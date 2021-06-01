Wacha secured his second hold in a win over the Yankees on Monday, allowing an earned run on one hit over 1.2 innings. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

The veteran right-hander continued to perform reasonably well in his apparent new role as a multi-inning reliever, with his one hiccup the solo home run he surrendered to Miguel Andujar for the Yankees' only run of the game. All three appearances Wacha has made since returning from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring strain have come in relief, with the veteran allowing three earned runs on six hits over 6.2 innings in those outings.