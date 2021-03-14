Wacha was impressive while logging three innings and facing one batter to simulate the start of a fourth frame in an intrasquad game Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports. "He creates a lot of depth on the cutter and the changeup," manager Kevin Cash said. "Asking [pitching coach Kyle Snyder] at different times, 'Which one was that?' I guess it doesn't matter if it's going underneath the barrel."

Wacha's primary three-pitch arsenal of a fastball, cutter and changeup has worked extremely well for him thus far this spring ahead of what both the Rays and the veteran right-hander hope will be a resurgent season. Prior to Saturday's outing, Wacha had logged three scoreless frames across his first two Grapefruit League outings against the Red Sox and Twins.