Wacha, who notched his first hold in a win over the Royals on Thursday, has been used in a multi-inning relief role in his first two appearances since returning from the injured list.

Wacha followed up a dominant Grapefruit League stint this spring with a so-so six-start stretch to open the season (1-1, 4.76 ERA) before going on the injured list with a hamstring strain. In his absence, both Shane McClanahan and Josh Fleming have both largely solidified their spots in the Rays' rotation, apparently leaving Wacha's best fit as an inning-eating option out of the bullpen for the time being.