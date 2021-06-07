Wacha didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Rangers after tossing 2.2 innings of one-run ball, giving up two hits and two walks while striking out one.

Wacha got the start in what ended up being a bullpen game for the Rays and looked effective, but as it has been the case in most cases when he's on the mound, he wasn't asked to pitch deep into the contest. The right-hander continues to work out of the bullpen or as an opener since returning from the injured list in late May, and that role is not expected to change moving forward. He's given up one or fewer earned runs in three of his last four appearances.