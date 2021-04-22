Wacha allowed three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out a batter over 5.2 innings and was not involved in the decision during Wednesday's 9-8 loss to the Royals.

All three runs Wacha let up came via the long ball. Hunter Dozier took him deep to left in the second for a two-run blast and then Jorge Soler led off the fourth by absolutely crushing a fastball down the middle. The 29-year-old righty induced just one whiff on 36 swings, as it was his first time managing just one strikeout in a start since Sept. 20 of 2019. He'll carry a 4.35 ERA into his next scheduled start against the Athletics on Tuesday.