Wacha entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Yankees in the third inning and allowed three earned runs on three hits and three walks over four frames. He struck out five and did not factor into the decision.

Wacha allowed the Yankees to begin their comeback by serving up a two-run home run to Gio Urshela shortly after entering in the third inning, and as evidenced by his final line, he struggled with control overall. The right-hander's first two regular-season appearances have bore zero resemblance to his excellent spring, as Wacha career-long issues with location have surfaced in the form of five walks over his first nine innings, during which he's also already surrendered 11 hits. He'll look to bounce back in what will likely be a conventional start his next turn through the rotation, potentially Friday night on the road against the Yankees.