Wacha was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with hamstring tightness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old was rocked for four runs over 2.2 innings Sunday, and the hamstring issue apparently cropped up while doing some running Monday, per Topkin. Wacha isn't expected to face a significant absence and could return when eligible May 13. Rich Hill could be asked to pitch deeper for the Rays with Wacha sidelined.