Wacha (1-1) allowed one hit and two walks while striking out nine in six scoreless innings to earn the win against the Yankees on Friday.

Wacha didn't allow a runner to get past first base in the first six innings Friday, and his nine strikeouts matched the highest total of his career. The right-hander got plenty of late run support from Tampa Bay's offense to cruise to his first win of the year. He's now posted a 4.20 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 20 strikeouts in 15 innings across three appearances (two starts) to begin the season. Wacha lines up to make his next start on the road against Kansas City on Wednesday.